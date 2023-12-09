Cynosure Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 359,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,133,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cynosure Management LLC owned 0.09% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,491 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,177,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,393. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.