Luminus Management LLC Takes Position in Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Nogin accounts for 0.1% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned 2.48% of Nogin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nogin during the second quarter worth about $722,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nogin from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nogin in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Nogin Price Performance

Nogin stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Nogin, Inc. has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $19.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Nogin Profile

Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

