Slagle Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 16,688 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after acquiring an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DLR opened at $134.80 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

