Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 111.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,275.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,277.43. The company has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,015.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2,941.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

