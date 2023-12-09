Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 82,363 Shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Palantir Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,363 shares during the period. Allego accounts for about 19.9% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Allego were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,084,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allego by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allego by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 84,292 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Allego Price Performance

ALLG opened at $1.19 on Friday. Allego has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

Allego ( NYSE:ALLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $31.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Allego in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

