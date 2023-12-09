Luminus Management LLC Invests $766,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 240,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Sabre accounts for approximately 0.2% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sabre by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 13.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.