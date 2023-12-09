12,211 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Bought by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $58.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

