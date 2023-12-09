Luminus Management LLC Sells 26,049 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Luminus Management LLC cut its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,793,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,049 shares during the period. Tronox comprises approximately 10.7% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Luminus Management LLC owned 1.78% of Tronox worth $35,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROX. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tronox by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Tronox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tronox by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Tronox by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

