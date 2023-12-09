Luminus Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Humacyte accounts for 0.3% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.39% of Humacyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humacyte by 107.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,304,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 501,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 378,485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 1,773.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUMA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,000,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,211,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.