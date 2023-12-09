Luminus Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Humacyte accounts for 0.3% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.39% of Humacyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humacyte by 107.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,304,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 501,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 378,485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 1,773.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on HUMA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Insider Activity at Humacyte
In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,000,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,211,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Humacyte Stock Performance
Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
