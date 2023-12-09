Luminus Management LLC Buys 104,755 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 133.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 104,755 shares during the period. H.B. Fuller comprises approximately 3.9% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of H.B. Fuller worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $900.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

