Luminus Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,079,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Ocugen comprises approximately 0.7% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,617,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ocugen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,111,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocugen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,701,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 283,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,661,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 517,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 693,786 shares during the period. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ocugen Price Performance

OCGN stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.93. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ocugen

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

