Luminus Management LLC Purchases 154,737 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,737 shares during the quarter. Porch Group accounts for 0.5% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned 1.15% of Porch Group worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Porch Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.03 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 1,182.09% and a negative net margin of 43.95%. Analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Porch Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 70,779 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $61,577.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,168,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,912.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 689,200 shares of company stock worth $561,478 over the last ninety days. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

