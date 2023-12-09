Luminus Management LLC Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Luminus Management LLC cut its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 209,389 shares during the quarter. Olin makes up 3.7% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Luminus Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Olin worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Olin by 50,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

