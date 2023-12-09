Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stake Trimmed by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 304,019 shares during the period. Arch Resources makes up approximately 13.2% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Luminus Management LLC owned 2.15% of Arch Resources worth $44,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,262,000 after buying an additional 247,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after acquiring an additional 155,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 502,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 85,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $175.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $1,784,187. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

