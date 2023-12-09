Slagle Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE PFE opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

