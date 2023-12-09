Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for 7.0% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $23,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,908,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 588,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

