Slagle Financial LLC Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $299,530 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.1 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.