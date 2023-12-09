Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.82 and last traded at C$15.87. Approximately 12,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.80.

SFTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Softchoice from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.81. The stock has a market cap of C$962.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.15.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

