Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.55. 1,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 18,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forafric Global stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Forafric Global were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

