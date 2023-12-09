Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 161,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,221,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Mangoceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.08% and a negative net margin of 1,472.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mangoceuticals

About Mangoceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mangoceuticals stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.16% of Mangoceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mangoceuticals, Inc focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

