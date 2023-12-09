Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 161,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,221,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Mangoceuticals Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.
Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.08% and a negative net margin of 1,472.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mangoceuticals
About Mangoceuticals
Mangoceuticals, Inc focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
