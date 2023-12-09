Slagle Financial LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Slagle Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Slagle Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after buying an additional 925,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after buying an additional 553,723 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,578,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after acquiring an additional 415,435 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

