Chartist Inc. CA Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Chartist Inc. CA reduced its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises about 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.