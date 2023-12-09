Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 176,389 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,389 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $56,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $165.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

