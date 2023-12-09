Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Edison International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 509.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,922,000 after buying an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 26.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

