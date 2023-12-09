Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 208,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE EMR opened at $89.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.