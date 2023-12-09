Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 190,005 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,900 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,146,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

