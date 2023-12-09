Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 30.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

