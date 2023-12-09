iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is GM Advisory Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $60,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,447,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 84,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

