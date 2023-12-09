iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $38,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $263.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $216.20 and a 1-year high of $264.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.89.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

