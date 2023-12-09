GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $102.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $102,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,269 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHV stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

