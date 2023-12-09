Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 0.9% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

