iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is GM Advisory Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.5% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $102,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.4853 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

