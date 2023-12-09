GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,642,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $49,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

