SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,401 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $139,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 94,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $54.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

