GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 97,496 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $49,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

