GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $75.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,714 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 6.3% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $75,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,878.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

