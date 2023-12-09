Soroban Capital Partners LP Purchases 110,279 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,279 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $140,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $412.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

