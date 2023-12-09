Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Gartner were worth $42,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,624 shares of company stock worth $32,163,017 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $452.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $453.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.