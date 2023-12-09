Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,443 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

