Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is Soroban Capital Partners LP’s 5th Largest Position

Soroban Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,061,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,022,408 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up about 5.7% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned 1.97% of Teck Resources worth $423,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

