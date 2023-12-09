Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $145,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.85.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

NFLX opened at $453.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.