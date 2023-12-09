First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 1.9% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.7 %

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

