Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 270,109 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 730,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,109 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.22% of D.R. Horton worth $88,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $138.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.