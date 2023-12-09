Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Boosts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 605,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,944 shares during the period. Clean Harbors comprises about 1.0% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $99,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $171.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.57. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,907 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

