Slagle Financial LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FDVV stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $41.75.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
