Slagle Financial LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.