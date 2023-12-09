Slagle Financial LLC Makes New $883,000 Investment in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,994,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 294,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.