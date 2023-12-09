Slagle Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,924 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $94,625,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 361,472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,078,000 after buying an additional 356,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after buying an additional 290,140 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $143.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average of $113.96.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

