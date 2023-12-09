Lindsell Train Ltd Buys 2,200 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after buying an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,862,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $98.44 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,895 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

