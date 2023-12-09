Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $232.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

