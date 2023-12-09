Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

